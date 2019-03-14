Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bloody Sunday relative says 'We will keep going'
Linda Nash, whose brother William was killed on Bloody Sunday has told BBC News NI: "We will keep going".
Earlier on Thursday, Ms Nash was told no one would be prosecuted for her brother's death.
Thirteen people were shot dead at a civil rights march on 30 January 1972.
The Public Prosecution Service said there was enough evidence to prosecute Soldier F for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.
The soldier also faces charges for the attempted murders of Patrick O'Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn.
-
14 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47572998/bloody-sunday-relative-says-we-will-keep-goingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window