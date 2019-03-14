Video

Linda Nash, whose brother William was killed on Bloody Sunday has told BBC News NI: "We will keep going".

Earlier on Thursday, Ms Nash was told no one would be prosecuted for her brother's death.

Thirteen people were shot dead at a civil rights march on 30 January 1972.

The Public Prosecution Service said there was enough evidence to prosecute Soldier F for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

The soldier also faces charges for the attempted murders of Patrick O'Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn.