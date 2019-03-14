Brother relieved at prosecution decision

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brother relieved at Bloody Sunday prosecution decision
The brother of one of those killed on Bloody Sunday has said he was relieved that one soldier was to be prosecuted for his brother's murder.
James Wray was among 13 people shot dead at a civil rights march on 30 January 1972.
Liam Wray said it was a "black day” for other Bloody Sunday families who will not see anyone prosecuted for their family members deaths.
-
14 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47571343/brother-relieved-at-bloody-sunday-prosecution-decisionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window