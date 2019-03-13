Drones banned within 5km of airports and runways
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drones banned within 5km of airports and runways

It is now illegal to fly a drone within 5km of an airport, with major penalties for those who break the law.

The change comes in ahead of a new Drones Bill which will give police significantly increased powers to deal with those using drones illegally.

  • 13 Mar 2019