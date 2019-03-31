Hairdressers help tackle domestic violence
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Domestic violence victims find refuge in salons

The relationship between a client and their hairdresser is built on trust and for some men and women, the salon could be the only 'Safe Place' in their lives.

Opus One hair salon in Ballymena, County Antrim, is the latest business to join the scheme.

The women who work in the salon are looking for signs that their clients might be victims of domestic violence.

  • 31 Mar 2019