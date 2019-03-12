Media player
'Have you ever visited Crossmaglen?'
MP Lady Sylvia Hermon asks Boris Johnson how he proposes to take back control of the UK's borders without the backstop arrangement.
Lady Hermon was speaking in the Commons ahead of a crunch vote on Brexit.
12 Mar 2019
