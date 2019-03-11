Show gets kids with disabilities dancing
A new play designed to get children with disabilities dancing is touring schools in Northern Ireland.

Two pupils at a time can take part in the Yes Sir, I Can Boogie show.

BBC News NI visited Kilronan School in Magherafelt, County Londonderry, where pupils Sarah and Caiden were visited by The Boogie Crew.

