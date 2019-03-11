Media player
Show gets kids with disabilities dancing
A new play designed to get children with disabilities dancing is touring schools in Northern Ireland.
Two pupils at a time can take part in the Yes Sir, I Can Boogie show.
BBC News NI visited Kilronan School in Magherafelt, County Londonderry, where pupils Sarah and Caiden were visited by The Boogie Crew.
11 Mar 2019
