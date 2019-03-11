Long delays at Belfast International Airport

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Long delays for Belfast International Airport passengers
Belfast International Airport has come under fire after delays and long queues meant passengers had to wait outside the airport in freezing conditions.
Travellers have taken to social media to complain about security lines stretching outside the terminal.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47527605/long-delays-for-belfast-international-airport-passengersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window