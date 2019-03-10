'You always have each other's back'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sister act: Clonduff camogie champions' talk family ties
Clonduff Camogie Club became the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie champions last Sunday, but the family ties on the team made the win "extra special."
The players spoke to BBC News NI about their win and the local community's reaction.
-
10 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47503423/sister-act-clonduff-camogie-champions-talk-family-tiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window