Donegal cabin giving family a lift

A family whose child has complex mental and physical health problems is calling for better holiday accommodation for those with disabilities.
The Doherty's were talking to BBC News NI from a new facility in County Donegal, which caters entirely for families who need a lot of help when taking a break.
08 Mar 2019
