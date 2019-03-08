Media player
Newry deaths: Mum and daughter 'were alive on Sunday'
Post-mortem examinations are being carried out on the bodies of three people who were found dead in a flat in Newry, County Down.
The bodies of Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her 15-year-old daughter Allison were discovered by police on Thursday.
A man was also found dead in the flat - he has yet to be identified.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) Det Supt Jason Murphy said detectives believed the mother and daughter were alive on Sunday morning.
08 Mar 2019
