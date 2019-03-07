'Devastated to think I made victims' pain worse'

Media player
Karen Bradley 'devastated to think I made Troubles pain worse'
Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has said she is determined to deliver for families hurt by comments she made about the Troubles.
She said on Wednesday that deaths caused by the security forces in Northern Ireland were "not crimes".
Speaking to the BBC's The View programme on Thursday, Mrs Bradley said she had "said the wrong thing".
When asked about whether she would resign, she said she was determined to deliver for people in Northern Ireland.
