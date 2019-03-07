Simon Coveney says Karen Bradley's comments have come at time of 'real sensitivity'
The Irish Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney has said NI Secretary Karen Bradley's comments had come at a time of "real sensitivity".

On Wednesday, Mrs Bradley said deaths caused by the security forces in Northern Ireland were "not crimes".

In her apology, Mrs Bradley has said her "language was wrong" and "deeply insensitive to many of those who lost loved ones".

Mr Coveney was responding to the comments in the Dáil on Thursday.

