PSNI 'not seeking anyone else' in Newry murder inquiry
Video

Police investigating three deaths in Newry, County Down, say they are "not currently seeking anyone else" in connection with the investigation.

PSNI Det Supt Jason Murphy says the force have begun a murder inquiry after the bodies of a man, a woman and a teenage girl were discovered a flat at Glin Ree Court on Thursday.

  • 07 Mar 2019