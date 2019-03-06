Media player
'Her place now is untenable'
Victims' families have called for the Northern Ireland secretary to resign over comments she made about the Troubles.
Karen Bradley said that killings at the hands of the security forces were "not crimes".
She later clarified that "where there is evidence of wrongdoing, it should always be investigated".
06 Mar 2019
