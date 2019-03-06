Media player
'Security force killings were not crimes' - Bradley
Killings at the hands of the security forces during the Troubles were "not crimes", the Northern Ireland secretary has said.
Karen Bradley was responding to a question from Democratic Unionist Party MP Emma Little-Pengelly about legacy issues.
"Over 90 per cent of the killings during the Troubles were at the hands of terrorists, every single one of those was a crime," she said.
"The fewer than 10 per cent that were at the hands of the military and police were not crimes."
06 Mar 2019
