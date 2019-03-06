Pop-up beach 'a gimmick'

Video

A proposed pop-up beach in Newcastle is splitting opinion among local people.

The existing, natural beach is covered in exposed stones due to the promenade, which results in the wind pushing sand further north.

A pop-up beach on the promenade near the natural beach has been proposed because experts say restoring the natural beach would be all-but impossible.

The pop-up beach would use 800 tonnes of sand and could cost £31,000, including maintenance and cleaning.

Supporters for the beach are trying to raise money, but one councillor called the project " a gimmick".