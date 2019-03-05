Video

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said he does not feel betrayed by former party leader Mark Durkan's decision to run in the European election for Fine Gael.

The move comes after the SDLP voted in favour of a partnership with Irish opposition party Fianna Fáil.

Mr Durkan said his decision to contest the May poll had the blessing of Pat Hume, the wife of SDLP co-founder John Hume.

