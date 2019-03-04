Durkan explains his move to Fine Gael

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former SDLP leader Mark Durkan explains why he wants to be a Fine Gael MEP
Former SDLP leader Mark Durkan is seeking to become a Fine Gael MEP in the Dublin constituency at the next European Parliament election.
-
04 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47449916/former-sdlp-leader-mark-durkan-explains-why-he-wants-to-be-a-fine-gael-mepRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window