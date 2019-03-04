My hero Gordon Banks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Derry man remembers his 'gentle' mentor Gordon Banks:
"I'm so glad I chose him as my mentor and hero, because I couldn't have asked for a better one".
Don Mullan idolised Gordon Banks, England's 1966 World Cup-winning goalkeeper.
Little did he know, watching the match on TV from the Creggan estate in Derry, that he would end up reading at the footballer's funeral.
In this clip, he talks about meeting Banks and the life-long friendship struck up after giving him a scrapbook.
-
04 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47433619/derry-man-remembers-his-gentle-mentor-gordon-banksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window