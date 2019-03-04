My hero Gordon Banks

Video

"I'm so glad I chose him as my mentor and hero, because I couldn't have asked for a better one".

Don Mullan idolised Gordon Banks, England's 1966 World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

Little did he know, watching the match on TV from the Creggan estate in Derry, that he would end up reading at the footballer's funeral.

In this clip, he talks about meeting Banks and the life-long friendship struck up after giving him a scrapbook.