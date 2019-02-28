Royal couple impress Ballymena crowd
Video

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Ballymena on second day of NI trip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Ballymena in County Antrim on the second day of their trip to Northern Ireland.

Having last visited in 2016 the focus of their latest trip was on young people and children.

The couple were at the Braid Centre in the town where they met young people involved in film and arts projects.

