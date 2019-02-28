Media player
Race-related incidents increasing in NI, says Equality Commission
The Equality Commission for NI says it is seeing an increase in race incidents.
Equality Commissioner Michael Wardlow was speaking after a boy of mixed-race was paid £3,000 in settlement of a racial discrimination case.
It arose from an incident when the 13-year-old was asked to leave a Currys PC World Store in County Down.
DSG Retail Limited, operators of Currys PC World, settled the case without admission of liability.
28 Feb 2019
