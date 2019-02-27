Royal couple makes Windsor Park debut

Media player
Prince William and Catherine are on a visit to Northern Ireland
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Northern Ireland for a two-day visit.
Prince William and Catherine last visited Northern Ireland in 2016.
Their first appointment was at Windsor Park football stadium where, among others, they met former international goalkeeper Pat Jennings.
"There’s a man who needs no introduction," the Prince said on seeing the legendary shot-stopper.
27 Feb 2019
