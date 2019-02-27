Suitcase protest against NI abortion laws
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Abortion in Northern Ireland: Derry Girls join protest

Twenty-eight women, representing the number of women who fly from Northern Ireland for an abortion every week, marched with suitcases to parliament.

They included MPs and actors from the TV comedy Derry Girls.

  • 27 Feb 2019
Go to next video: NI abortion law protests held at Westminster