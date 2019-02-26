NI abortion law protests held at Westminster

Video

Opposing groups in the debate about abortion in Northern Ireland have staged simultaneous protests outside Parliament.

The events were organised by Amnesty International and Both Lives Matter.

Abortion is illegal in Northern Ireland unless there is a serious risk to a woman's life or health.

Amnesty campaigners have called for Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to decriminalise abortion in Northern Ireland.

Campaigners from Both Lives Matter do not want a change to the law banning terminations.