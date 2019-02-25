Media player
GLAD Study: Could depression be in our genes?
A new study rolled out in Northern Ireland now aims to look into possible links between mental health and DNA.
The Genetic Links to Anxiety and Depression Study aims to collect saliva samples and questionnaires from 40,000 people across the UK - and they're looking for 2,000 people from Northern Ireland to take part.
25 Feb 2019
