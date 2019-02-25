Mum urges end to long-term hospital care
Video

The mother of a man who went into Muckamore Abbey Hospital for two weeks but ended up staying for seven years has said there must be better planning so institutionalised care becomes a thing of the past.

No suitable place could be found for Graham Mackie to live in the community.

The 35-year-old has learning disabilities and autism.

He now lives in his own home supported by the Positive Futures charity.

