Coleraine man's Crufts judging dream comes true
For 40 years, Gerry McFaul has been devoted to dachshunds, standard long-haired dachshunds to be more precise.
He has bred them, shown them and judged them.
And now his dream has come true as he has been asked to judge the dachshund category at Crufts this year.
21 Feb 2019
