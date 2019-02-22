Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's it like to have 'the cure'?
Rebecca Hamilton from County Donegal has had the gift of the cure for more than 40 years.
She was taught the secret prayers and actions said to cure people of shingles and ringworm by an Irish man she met on holiday.
Right across Ireland, there are people like Rebecca, said to be able to cure a host of common ailments.
Those with the cure take no money for their endeavours.
Read more: What's it like to have the Irish gift of 'the cure'?
22 Feb 2019
