Painted stones from NI are make their way across the world
Seaside resorts once saw tourists launching messages in bottles into the sea, but the latest trend is for painted stones that are making their way across the world.
Portrush Rocks began as a way to tempt school children away from screens and out into the open air, but it has taken off.
20 Feb 2019
