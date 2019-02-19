Belfast Trust chief says he'll put things right at Muckamore
Video

The chief executive of the Belfast Health Trust, Martin Dillon, says he is determined to put things right at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

He met with the families of 25 patients on Monday night.

In December, BBC News NI revealed details of a confidential review about the protection of vulnerable patients.

The report concluded that patients' lives had been compromised and it charted a series of catastrophic failings and found there was a culture of tolerating harm.

  • 19 Feb 2019