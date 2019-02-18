Media player
A senior Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer has said anti-social behaviour in Belfast is diverting resources from other serious crimes.
There have been ongoing problems involving groups of young people throughout the city.
Police believe alcohol and drugs are a factor, although they say anti-social behaviour has decreased overall.
BBC News NI reporter Richard Morgan joined a PSNI patrol to see and hear the issues they face on a weekly basis.
18 Feb 2019
