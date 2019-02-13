Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Border technology 'could take 10 years'
It could take 10 years to develop a technical solution for a frictionless Irish border after Brexit a trade expert has told MPs.
David Henig was giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.
He estimates a 10-year timeframe on the basis of how long it takes to implement major government IT projects.
-
13 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window