Bertie Ahern believes time not right for border poll
Former Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Bertie Ahern told British MPs a border poll now "or in the foreseeable future" would be the wrong thing to do.
Mr Ahern also said Irish people believed a hard border was inevitable if there was a no-deal Brexit, despite assurances from the British and Irish governments and the EU.
The former Fianna Fáil politician was speaking at the Exiting the EU committee at Westminster.
13 Feb 2019
