'Border poll the wrong thing to do'
Bertie Ahern believes time not right for border poll

Former Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Bertie Ahern told British MPs a border poll now "or in the foreseeable future" would be the wrong thing to do.

Mr Ahern also said Irish people believed a hard border was inevitable if there was a no-deal Brexit, despite assurances from the British and Irish governments and the EU.

The former Fianna Fáil politician was speaking at the Exiting the EU committee at Westminster.

  • 13 Feb 2019