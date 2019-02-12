Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Changing cinema habits blamed as Belfast Movie House closes
Belfast city centre's Movie House cinema is set to close after the site was bought by a software company.
Belfast-based company Kainos brought the Bankmore Square site for £7million.
The cinema on the Dublin Road will close its doors in May, after entertaining moviegoers for years.
-
12 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47218101/changing-cinema-habits-blamed-as-belfast-movie-house-closesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window