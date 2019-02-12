"we have to give you a reason to leave your house"
Changing cinema habits blamed as Belfast Movie House closes

Belfast city centre's Movie House cinema is set to close after the site was bought by a software company.

Belfast-based company Kainos brought the Bankmore Square site for £7million.

The cinema on the Dublin Road will close its doors in May, after entertaining moviegoers for years.

