Northern Ireland teens explain Brexit backstop

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit backstop according to Northern Ireland teens
These students from the Belfast School of Performing Arts are more interested in poetry than politics.
But we asked them to have a go at explaining one of Brexit's buzzwords.
So what exactly is "the backstop"?
-
18 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47213912/brexit-backstop-according-to-northern-ireland-teensRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window