A Londonderry schoolgirl has beaten off competition from across the UK to win a national Mandarin-speaking competition.

Thornhill College pupil Eve Flood won the beginners prize in the British Council Mandarin Speaking Competition at the British Museum in London.

The prize for the 17-year-old, who has been learning Mandarin for a year as part of her school's enrichment programme, is a week-long trip to Beijing.

BBC News NI put her linguistic skills to the test by asking her to translate some common Derry phrases.