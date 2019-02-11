'Door open for Hanna to return to SDLP role'

Media player
SDLP: 'Door open' for Claire Hanna to return to role
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the door is open for Claire Hanna to return to her role after she resigned as the party's Brexit spokesperson.
Ms Hanna's move came after the party's members approved a partnership with Fianna Fáil.
She said she would continue as an ordinary member of the SDLP and as an MLA representing her South Belfast constituents.
SDLP members overwhelming backed the Fianna Fáil partnership on Saturday.
11 Feb 2019
