Clogher murder: 'We want justice to be done'
The sister of a man whose body was found in an alleyway in Clogher, County Tyrone, has said she "wants justice to be done".
Police launched a murder investigation after Pat Ward's body was found in an alleyway at McCrea Park on Saturday.
On Sunday, the PSNI were granted additional time to question a 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder.
11 Feb 2019
