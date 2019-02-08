Media player
Actress Niamh McGrady has called out a commercial casting company looking for "a woman in her late 30s, but still attractive".
Ms McGrady, from Castlewellan, County Down, posted the rant on Twitter, calling the language used in the advert "ageist", before adding that women of 40 are thought to be "on the scrap heap".
She comically told her followers: "This idea of still attractive in her late 30s, oh well, in a couple of years she might as well be dead".
08 Feb 2019
