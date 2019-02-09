'I can sing but I can't talk'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Choir helps stroke survivors in Northern Ireland
A new project is using music and song to help stroke survivors with communication difficulties.
'Singing for Stroke' is led by volunteers, including local musicians and singing teachers.
Stroke survivors join in communal song, using instruments to help them with rhythm.
Ann Mallon, who had a stroke aged 50 while on holiday, says she loves the project as "she loves to sing".
Video journalist: Hannah Gay
-
09 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47162040/choir-helps-stroke-survivors-in-northern-irelandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window