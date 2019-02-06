One in 10 children have a mental health issue
Video

Carrickfergus pupils tackle mental ill health with short film

One in 10 children in Northern Ireland has a mental health issue, with 35,000 treated by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in 2018.

Students at Carrickfergus Grammar School have produced a short film to raise awareness about the issue.

