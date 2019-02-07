Media player
Smear tests: 'Five minutes can save your life'
Tanya Byers, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer at 36, says woman "have a duty to ourselves" to get regular smear tests.
She told BBC News NI that a smear test had saved her life.
07 Feb 2019
