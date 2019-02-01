Media player
'The only thing I had of my son's'
A locket containing a lock of hair has been returned to its owner, 10 years after it was stolen, by police in Newry, County Down.
It was stolen in Limavady, County Londonderry.
The hair belonged to baby Lee, who died more than 30 years ago. His mother told BBC News NI just what it meant to have the locket returned.
01 Feb 2019
