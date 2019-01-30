Media player
The Irish border backstop needs to be based on legal certainty, not "wishful thinking", Irish deputy PM Simon Coveney has said.
Speaking in Dublin on Wednesday, he said that maintaining the border was more important than "economic relationships".
30 Jan 2019
