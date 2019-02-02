Runners go the extra mile for Africa
Video

Ballymena runners send trainers to people in Mozambique

Hundreds of trainers, once owned by runners at Parkrun, are bound for Mozambique.

The shoes were donated in Ballymena, County Antrim and have already covered hundreds of miles across Northern Ireland.

They are set to make the 5,600-mile journey next month and will then be distributed by a missionary to people with disabilities in the African nation.

