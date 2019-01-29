'My daddy was ordered to go for punishment'
Ian Ogle murder: Family were terrorised, says daughter

The daughter of murdered Ian Ogle has said her family had been "terrorised" for 18 months.

Mr Ogle was assaulted and killed in Cluan Place in east Belfast on Sunday.

His daughter, Toni Johnston, said he had been subject to a campaign of intimidation.

