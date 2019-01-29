Video

A Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP has responded to suggestions a no-deal Brexit could lead to food shortages by saying: "Go to the chippy."

Sammy Wilson made the comment in the House of Commons on Tuesday during a debate on the next steps on Brexit.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, who was sitting in front of the DUP MPs in the chamber, said the party should be "ashamed".

But DUP MP Gavin Robinson told BBC News NI that the remark should "not be taken too seriously".