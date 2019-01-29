Colin Horner's mother will keep memory alive
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Colin Horner's mother will keep memory alive

Colin Horner, 35, was shot dead by a lone gunman in front of his three-year-old son in Bangor, County Down, in May 2017.

The killers of the father-of-two must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison, a judge has said.

His mother, Lesley, says she will keep his memory alive.

  • 29 Jan 2019