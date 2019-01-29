Media player
Brexit: 'Not listening to the voices of business'
The UK is set to leave the European Union on 29 March, with or without a deal.
If there is no deal there are fears that there will be a hard border on the island of Ireland, between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Businesses have been telling BBC News NI about their Brexit border concerns.
Video journalist: Jordan Kenny.
29 Jan 2019
