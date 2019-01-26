Media player
Unity referendum 'not right' at this time
It is "irresponsible" for the Irish government to say a border poll should not be held at the moment due to uncertainty about Brexit, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said.
She said the Irish government should urgently convene a forum to plan for Irish reunification.
But Ireland's Education Minister, Joe McHugh, said the timing was not right.
26 Jan 2019
